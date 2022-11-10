Awesome! Check Out These Adorable Moments between our favorite #TejRan on Karan Kundrra’s B-Day

Awesome! Check Out These Adorable Moments between our favorite #TejRan on Karan Kundrra’s B-Day

MUMBAI: Also read:   Romantic! Tejasswi Prakash enjoys dinner with Karan Kundrra’s parents but leaves driving his car, while he prefers going in a rickshaw

Karan Kundrra celebrates his Birthday today and how can we deprive you all of all the goodness that the actor has brought around. We know how much you love Karan and Tejasswi Prakash as a couple and the couple too doesn’t shy away from setting adorable couple goals.

Check out some of their adorable moments here:

1.       Ganpati Celebration

The couple looks beautiful during the celebration and look at how adorably they pose together next to Bappa. Tejasswi looks gorgeous in the Crème lehenga and while Karan keeps it casual, he manages to look cool in his Blue shirt and tipped cap.

2.       Karan and Tejasswi in Bigg Boss

Karan had asked Tejasswi in the Bigg Boss house about being serious with him and she blushed and said yes in front of everyone. They looked super cute in their stay in the house and the audience tremendously enjoyed their jodi. The duo had started out as competitors but ended up falling in love.

3.       Their PDA moments

The couple is often spotted together in town and colour it red with their romance. The paps love them and so do the viewers. They exude a certain grace and seem like a match made in heaven every time they step out together.

The audience loves their favorite jodi and constantly pesters them about getting married, Recently, Tejasswi posted a picture with a huge ring and speculations began that Karan proposed to her. Of course that wasn’t the case but the fans want to see them getting hitched.

Also read: OH NO! Karan Kundrra feels the fans are not giving Karan and Tejasswi the space they need

Credits: Bollywood Life

