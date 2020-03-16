Awesome! Check out who is the perfectionist in Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

As we have seen in the series of track Rishi and Lakshmi are coming close to each other. Here is yet another romantic moment that fans will witness in the upcoming track. However, Aishwarya Khare is perfectionist on the sets and is not satisfied with the take so she makes sure it's happening perfectly.

In the upcoming track, Rishi is also shocked but at the same time relieved that Lakshmi is innocent. Moreover, he takes Lakshmi back home where Malishka stops her from entering and humiliates her. Malishka shouts at Lakshmi to get lost from Rishi's life as now she is a divorcee to which Rishi slaps her as he is unable to bear Malishka's dirty words for Lakshmi. Shockingly, he doesn't apologize but instead takes Lakshmi to his room.

