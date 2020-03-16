Awesome! Combined net worth of lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating inside the house and are still going very strong and their PDA on social media has a different fan club altogether. While the two are still very much in love with each other, we bring you their combined net worth and it’s beyond what you can imagine.

According to multiple media reports, Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth is Rs 19 crores. Tejasswi who has won the last season of Salman Khan reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is currently a part of Naagin 6 and charges Rs 6 lakhs per episode. She also has a few renowned brand endorsements in her kitty and reportedly charges Rs 10-15 lakhs for a social media post.

On the other hand, Karan’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 74 crores. The actor started his journey with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ in 2009 and became one of the most successful television actors in the industry.

The actor also appeared in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15 and charged a whopping amount of Rs 8 lakhs per week. He then appeared as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock-Upp’ and took a hefty cheque home worth Rs 2-3 lakhs per episode.

Karan Kundrra recently purchased a lavish house worth Rs 20 crores. Karan and Tejasswi Prakash’s combined net worth is Rs 93 crores (approx) and will soon reach the milestone of Rs 100 crores.

Credit: Koimoi



