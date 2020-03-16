Awesome! Combined net worth of lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will leave you stunned

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and since then the couple are going strong in their relationship

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 07:30
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating inside the house and are still going very strong and their PDA on social media has a different fan club altogether. While the two are still very much in love with each other, we bring you their combined net worth and it’s beyond what you can imagine.

Also Read: Sexy! Tejasswi Prakash surely raises the temperature with these sexy pictures

According to multiple media reports, Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth is Rs 19 crores. Tejasswi who has won the last season of Salman Khan reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is currently a part of Naagin 6 and charges Rs 6 lakhs per episode. She also has a few renowned brand endorsements in her kitty and reportedly charges Rs 10-15 lakhs for a social media post.

On the other hand, Karan’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 74 crores. The actor started his journey with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ in 2009 and became one of the most successful television actors in the industry.

Also Read: SEXY ALARM! Tejasswi Prakash proves to be the hottest Naagin with this sensuous outfit

The actor also appeared in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15 and charged a whopping amount of Rs 8 lakhs per week. He then appeared as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock-Upp’ and took a hefty cheque home worth Rs 2-3 lakhs per episode.

Karan Kundrra recently purchased a lavish house worth Rs 20 crores. Karan and Tejasswi Prakash’s combined net worth is Rs 93 crores (approx) and will soon reach the milestone of Rs 100 crores.

Credit: Koimoi
    
 

 

 

TellyChakkar Television Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 LOCK UPP Khatra Khatra Khatra Naagin 6 Dance Deewane Juniors Roadies
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 07:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Sid accepts to be the father of Prachi’s child, wants a life with her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
MUMBAI:  From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon...
With Aamir tanking, Akshay delivering 3rd dud, B'wood stares at an abyss
MUMBAI : After disaster struck the two Independence Day long weekend releases -- Aamir Khan's long-awaited, mega-hyped...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Sad! Anubhav breaks down as Gungun leaves with Armaan
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Pulkit Bangia says 'Kumkum Bhagya' has been his life-changing break
MUMBAI : Actor Pulkit Bangia, who currently essays the character of Aryan Khanna in popular TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya'...
Anupamaa: Challenge Accepted! Anupama to face a new Anuj Kapadia
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Latest Video