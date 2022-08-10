Awesome! Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to be seen in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, to play a policeman

Shikhar, who made his Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL, will soon be seen in the TV show Kundali Bhagya
Shikhar Dhawan

MUMBAI :Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian cricketer who represents the country in international cricket. On the domestic level, Shikhar plays for Delhi. He is also an integral part of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. The cricketer has ventured into acting too. Yes, you read that right.

Also Read- Opening new innings: Shikhar Dhawan will be seen in 'Double XL'

Shikhar, who made his Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL, will soon be seen in the TV show Kundali Bhagya and portray the role of a policeman. He however will be seen only for one episode in the popular TV show. Lead actress Anjum Fakih who portrays the role of Shrishty Arora in the show has shared pictures with the handsome cricketer and captioned it, “Dhawan bhi aur Dabangg bhi… ..

Check out the pics here;

Doesn’t Shikhar look simply dashing in the pictures? Fans will surely be excited to see him in the show. 

Also Read-  Explosive! Shikhar Dhawan all set for his Bollywood debut

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- latestly 

