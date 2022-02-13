Awesome! Erica Fernandes reveals her diet plan, Take cues right away!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and loved actress in the telly world. She made her television debut with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi aired on Sony TV. She portrayed the character of Dr. Sonakshi Bose paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Her onscreen chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh was much loved and appreciated.

Also read: OMG! Erica Fernandes has this to say about her not following Shaheer Sheikh on social media

Erica went on a Question and Answers session on Instagram. Wherein she shared exclusives and some trivial information. In which she revealed her diet plan. You will be surprised to know her witty response. Take her reaction.

Check out the video:

Also read: Exciting! Erica Fernandes treats her fans with some BTS memes from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Meanwhile, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 wrapped up a couple of months ago. Fans are curious to know what her next project will be. And are eagerly waiting for her to see her new avatar.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com