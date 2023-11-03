Awesome! Fans love Abhir’s concern for his ‘Docman’ in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; hail praises over the duo’s performance

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you fans’ reaction to Abhir and Abhimanyu’s bond and the scene that melts their heart.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced under the banner of Director;s Kut Productions.

The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is about Abhimanyu’s accident and Akshara and the family’s worry over this.

The show has been known to portray some heartfelt scenes and one such scene that the fans of the show have loved is when Abhir comes to visit Abhimanyu in the hospital and applies the Vibhuti to his neck, so he can get better.

Neither father nor son know about their connection to each other but Abhir’s heartwarming gesture has brought a smile to the fans’ faces and they have loved the scene.

The little boy adorably wishes his ‘Docman’ to get better and gives him a little hug to make him better. This concern of the son for his father, though neither being aware of the bond, is pure and the netizens hailed praises over the act.

Netizens have always been in favour of their beloved AbhiRa and want them together. Seeing Abhimanyu heal at the hands of his own son is something that warms their hearts.

