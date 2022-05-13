Awesome! Get set for the most thrilling wedding of Yohaan and Sejal in Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Colors TV has launched a thrilling-romance titled, 'Spy Bahu'. The show seems to be filled with suspense, drama and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl and Yohan falls in love with her, unaware of the fact that she is actually a spy on a mission.

As we have seen that Yohaan confesses his feelings for Sejal and the track is revolving around their new beginning the duo will be seen marrying to. Likewise, Yohaan aka Sehban Azim has some glimpse from the upcoming track where he and Sejal aka Sana are all decked-up, like bride and groom. He also gives some hints about high-voltage drama coming soon for viewers. No wonder it's going to be the most thrilling wedding on television. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Sejal learns about Farid from the spy-cam that she installed in Yohan’s room and follows him.

When Farid prepares to carry out a terrorist attack, Sejal saves the civilians but she herself is held captive at gunpoint. However, the deadly bomb soon explodes and Farid ends up losing his life.

