Awesome! Get together party for GHKPM cast, Guess who all were invited?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast members had quality time together. Tanvi Thakkar who plays the character of Shivani Chavan hosted a sweet Maggi treat along with her husband to her co-star Yogendra Vikram Singh and Vihan Verma who plays the character of Major Samrat Salunkhe and Mohit Chavan. Take a look at amazing pictures.

In the upcoming episode, we see Sada's trust break and he feels that his friend and his wife had cheated on him. He blames them for having an affair and turns revengeful towards Virat. Sada plans to ruin Virat's life by kidnapping Sai as he knows she is Virat's weakness. In the upcoming episode, Sai gets into a cab and the driver takes the wrong turn which scares Sai. Sai asks him to stop the cab as she’s scared but the driver snatches her phone away. Sai gets horrified seeing everyone around her wearing Virat's mask and she starts screaming for help.

