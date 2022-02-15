Awesome! GHKKPM: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pankhi's swag is more terrific than Pushpa's

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of Pakhi in the show is up with something hilarious. Her swag and attitude are just terrific. She has completely stunned her fans. Don't believe us? Take a look at this post.

Check out the video:

Aishwarya Sharma is very active on social media and loves to try trending reels in her own unique way. Fans love her acting chops and her witty humor. Moreover, they also love her chemistry with Major Samrat in the show.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Virat and Sai reunite with no new problem.

But Pakhi cannot see Virat and Sai coming close and hence she blames Virat for impregnating her. This time Sai is not going to fall and so she does not trust Pakhi. Sai shows her trust in Virat this time after whatever happened with Shruti before. Sai knows that Virat only loves her now and is confirmed where Pakhi's lie is caught before everyone and Samrat gets ready to forgive her for one last time.

