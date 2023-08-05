AWESOME! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans are in love with Savi and Satya’s bond; call it a ‘Pure Relationship’

Savi and Satya are not bound by blood and still have an honest bond where Satya tries to be there for the girl and treats her as his own daughter. Sai and Satya, while were frenemies before, are acting like a team; a strong team at that.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Satya are everchanging. 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Sai gives an ad in the newspaper to find missing Pakhi

The drama is about to intensify in the upcoming track of the show.

The show has remained on top of TRP charts for quite some time now and the show has witnessed some drastic twists and turns. A latest development has been Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi leaving the show and she will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Sai and Satya are married and while Amba is still reluctant to accept Sai and Savi but seems to be warming up to Sai’s sincere efforts at home. Satya and Savi too are bonding well and Satya’s family is already in love with the little girl and adore her.

The netizens have particularly taken to like today’s scene where Savi rushes to Satya and tells him about her reports and performance at school. At which, Satya is much too enthusiastic to pick her up in his arms.

Savi also starts calling Satya as ‘Sattu’ and is determined to keep his name so.

Check out what the audience had to say about this!

 What are your views on this pure bond?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Savi and Satya bond, Virat fumes in anger

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates 

