Awesome! Here's how Neil Bhat and Aishwarya Sharma prepping for their dance performance in Smart Jodi

The reality show Smart Jodi, which airs on Star Plus, has been in the news among fans and viewers. The viewers get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. They relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests, and games as couples. We have adored them in reel life, and now, it's time to know them in real life.

As we know Smart Jodi's Grand finale is round the corner. And all the smart jodies will have a amazing dance performance in the show. Likewise, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are also preparing for the same. The both are seen dancing on the chartbuster song 'Dance Meri Rani 'Take a look at the sneak peek shared by the actor.



Well viewers have got to explore the unknown side and unfiltered love angles in the show.

The Jodi's not only had a tough competition but also connected with each other's past and present. As they shared some amazing experiences being contestants in the show.

Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya are the participants of the show.

Now that the journey is soon going to end after the grand finale. However, its was fun for the contestants and the viewers.

Well are you also excited for the grand finale ? Who do you think is the deserving Jodi to take away the trophy?

