Awesome! This Hilarious gesture of Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare will leave you in splits, check out

Holi is one of the most favorite festivals in India and the true meaning is to be coloured in the light of positivity after you let go of the negativity in the Holika fire. Another symbolism of Holi is that of Love.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. This time we see how Aishwarya Khare wished Rohit Suchanti a happy Holi and you have to see his reaction.

The country celebrated the occasion with great enthusiasm and our TV celebs had the most fantastic time. Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare seems to love Holi a little too much as seen in her antics in this video.

The actress woke up Rohit Suchanti with a bag of colours and his reaction was to grumble away from Aishwarya’s budding excitement for the festival. Seems like Rohit is not much of a morning person but Aishwarya knew what to do to wake him up.

Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and the characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively. Rishi and Lakshmi go through a lot of hardships together. 

Now, according to the latest promo of the show, Rishi will finally confess his love for Lakshmi and it will be very interesting to see what will be Lakshmi’s reply!

