AWESOME! Hina Khan and Maniesh Paul to grace Bigg Boss 15; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is currently one of the most popular shows. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to their television screens.

In addition to the daily dose of entertainment in the house, viewers eagerly wait for Weekend Ka Vaar. And like every Weekend Ka Vaar, this one too will witness celebrity appearances on the show. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Hina Khan and Maniesh Paul will be making an appearance.

Well-known actress Hina Khan has been one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss over the seasons and continues to receive love for all her projects.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, all the contestants have been juggling between the jungle and the main house. However, finally, there are no junglewaasis now. After the recent task of BB currency, housemates did have an opportunity to enter the main house and they grabbed it.

Last Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan entered the house to give her take. 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri also graced the show, and even popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam came to promote his show.

