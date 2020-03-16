AWESOME! This is how Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is prepping for the upcoming dance track in Naagin 6

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

In this video, we see that Tejasswi Prakash who plays the role of Pratha is prepping for the upcoming track in the show. She is seen rehearsing Tandav with the choreographers. Take a look at the video to see efforts put behind the scenes.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Bannu says we feel that Amrit Kalash has poison so we pour it in the water to spread the pandemic. But Pratha replaces it with Amrit. That is why Bannu will feel uneasy and then there would be a major fight sequence between Renaksh – Bannu and Pratha – Mehek after which Renaksh and Bannu will die in the serial. But we are not sure if their characters will make a comeback.

