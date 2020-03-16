AWESOME! This is how Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is prepping for the upcoming dance track in Naagin 6

Bannu says we feel that Amrit Kalash has poison so we pour it in the water to spread the pandemic.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 17:27
AWESOME! This is how Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is prepping for the upcoming dance track in Naagin 6

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

Also read Naagin 6: Exclusive! Renaksh and Bannu die in a major fight with Pratha and Mehek?!

In this video, we see that Tejasswi Prakash who plays the role of Pratha is prepping for the upcoming track in the show. She is seen rehearsing Tandav with the choreographers. Take a look at the video to see efforts put behind the scenes. 

Check out the video

Also read Naagin 6: Exclusive! Renaksh and Bannu die in a major fight with Pratha and Mehek?

Meanwhile in the show, Bannu says we feel that Amrit Kalash has poison so we pour it in the water to spread the pandemic. But Pratha replaces it with Amrit. That is why Bannu will feel uneasy and then there would be a major fight sequence between Renaksh – Bannu and Pratha – Mehek after which Renaksh and Bannu will die in the serial. But we are not sure if their characters will make a comeback.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors Naagin 6 Tusharr Khanna Yash Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Voot TellyChakkar exclusive I nterview Rashami Desai Mehak Chahal Zeeshan Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 17:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand
MUMBAI: Recently we have seen actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan setting the social media on fire with her amazing dressing...
Explosive! Munmun Dutta to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to participate in Bigg Boss OTT?
MUMBAI: Renowned poet and writer Shailesh Lodha, who became a household name through Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,...
SENSUOUS! Check out the drool-worthy pictures of Tina Dutta
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Pranav Misshra aka Akki limits the comments on his Instagram handle, shares what made him do this
MUMBAI: Actor Pranav Misshra is currently playing the role of Akshay Sood aka Akki in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Amazing! Meera excited to snatch the properties, Pakhi prepared to make her pay a heavy price
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Happiness! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are back together
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. From their...
Recent Stories
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on ho
Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand
Latest Video