AWESOME! This is how Shivangi Joshi prepping for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Deet inside

The actress rose to prominence after portraying Naira Goenka in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was recently seen in the music video Teri Ada along with Mohsin Khan.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. 

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand. 

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

We had earlier reported that the cast and crew of the show will be flying to South Africa in the last week of this month and that the shooting will take place for 45 days.

A few names who have been confirmed for the show are Shivangi Joshi is one of the confirmed contestants for the show and she is currently spotted horse riding in Mumbai.  

Looks like the actress is prepping hard for the show. Take a look at the video to see the post. 

The music video was released on the YouTube channel Vyrloriginals. She is seen in the show Balika Vadhu 2. She is portraying the character of Anandi. Her on-screen chemistry with Randeep Rai is much loved by viewers.

Latest Video