AWESOME! If not acting here's what Mohsin Khan is planning to do, Deet Inside

Mohsin Khan is one of the most charming actors on television.

He is currently filming an intriguing project with actress Aneri Vajani. Fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming project. Meanwhile lets see what he is up to to entertain his fans off camera.

Mohsin Khan is an avid social media user and he loves to post funny reels and flaunt his dancing skills on photo sharing apps.

Recently, He and his close friend from the industry went out for a get together. However, he was caught off guard by his dear friend Paras Kalnawat.

In this video we see that Mohin is acting as if he is selling Momo's to him. Take a look at this hilarious video right away.

Check out the video

Mohsin Khan was seen in the music video 'Teri Ada,' in which he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi.

He has ruled the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins, that aired on Star Plus.

He rose to fame for his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favorite Jodi list of all viewers.

Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si among others.

