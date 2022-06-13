Awesome! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is grateful as she trends on twitter for this reason, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

In this video we see that Sumbul Touqeer Khan is grateful for her fans for making her trend on twitter. The actress won heart by going out her way to rock the dance floor in the show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Take a look at her amazing dance video.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta challenges Imlie to make Kairi cook pasta for everyone and her Kairi is on a mission to catch the culprit behind Madhav's attack. She cooks the pasta by taking the recipe from Preeta itself and tries to act flirtatiously with Aryan so that he doesn't realise that Imlie is not around. Will she succeed in her plan?

