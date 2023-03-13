Awesome! Krishna Mukherjee all set to tie the knot with Chirag Batliwala; These Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars join in the celebration

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. This time we bring to you Krishna’s former co-stars from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein who are participating and joining in the wedding celebrations.

Krishna Mukherjee, the bride to be, is basking in the glow of being in love and getting to marry the partner of your dreams – Chirag Batliwala. She got engaged to him last year in September and the duo is all set to tie the knot today on the 13th of March. Their friends seem to have reached the location and we brought to you how they have all gathered in Goa for the lovely union of Krishna and Chirag.

The pre-wedding functions went on in full swing and the bride and groom enjoyed every second of it along with their family and friends. Until now, we have seen a Tomatina style party, Haldi and Mehendi function and a star studded musical night where couples like Shireen and Hasan Sartaj, Aly and Jasmin performed.

The other stars from the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fam that have joined in the celebration are Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and as previously seen, Aly Goni and Shireen Mirza.

Krishna also took a bachelorette trip recently to Thailand with her close friends and sisters and enjoyed her heart out. The girls had a lot of fun partying, dancing and had a gala time together. Marriage is one of the most important steps in anybody’s life and to get to marry the person you love, is the tastiest icing on the cake.

We are happy that Chirag and Krishna get to become each other’s forever today.

