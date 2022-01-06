Awesome! Look who's back on the sets of Pandya Store

Dhara and Rishita unite in love but Kamini is not ready to see the same and hence she plots the next twist to ruin Dhara's image in front of Rishita
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 18:11
Pandya Store1

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In this video, we see that Simran aka Rishita is happy as she is having fun with Pallavi, who plays the role of Mami in the show. Finally after a long time, fans are going to see her back on the show. Take a look at this amazing video. 

Check out the video    

 

 

Meanwhile in the show, Dhara and Rishita unite in love but Kamini is not ready to see the same and hence she plots the next twist to ruin Dhara's image in front of Rishita, as Kamini is not going to let Rishita and Dev return back to Pandya House.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video