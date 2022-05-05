Awesome! A lovely fan surprises Kapil Sharma with THIS special gift on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is loved by fans worldwide. He has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans due to his impeccable timing. Kapil also never misses a chance to acknowledge his fans and often greets them on social media.

Recently, during the shoot of one of the episodes, a fan of Kapil gifted him something special. In an overwhelming moment, a die-hard fan of Kapil Sharma surprised him by gifting him a portrait of himself much to his delight. Kapil who was overjoyed with this gesture thanked the fan and happily posed for a picture.

While fans enjoy seeing their favourite celebrities grace The Kapil Sharma Show, it's always a delightful moment when fans equally shower love on the host Kapil Sharma. This Sunday, the show will welcome Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey who will be seen turning up the entertainment quotient a notch higher as they engage in fun banters with the cast of the show.

Kapil recently shared a picture on his social media account with Ranveer Singh and revealed how much fun he had with Ranveer on the show.

She captioned the image as, "Uffffff so much energy on set, jus bcoz of my bro the superstar @ranveersingh #jayeshbhaijordaar #comingsoon #tkss #thekapilsharmashow."

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar amongst others.

