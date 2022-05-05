Awesome! A lovely fan surprises Kapil Sharma with THIS special gift on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma who is hosting The Kapil Sharma Show is gearing up for his upcoming Nandita Das’ project
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 08:54
Awesome! A lovely fan surprises Kapil Sharma with THIS special gift on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is loved by fans worldwide. He has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans due to his impeccable timing. Kapil also never misses a chance to acknowledge his fans and often greets them on social media.

Recently, during the shoot of one of the episodes, a fan of Kapil gifted him something special. In an overwhelming moment, a die-hard fan of Kapil Sharma surprised him by gifting him a portrait of himself much to his delight. Kapil who was overjoyed with this gesture thanked the fan and happily posed for a picture.

Also Read: Hilarious! Kapil Sharma quizzes Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami who is the Gundi of the team, and the reaction is unimaginable

While fans enjoy seeing their favourite celebrities grace The Kapil Sharma Show, it's always a delightful moment when fans equally shower love on the host Kapil Sharma. This Sunday, the show will welcome Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey who will be seen turning up the entertainment quotient a notch higher as they engage in fun banters with the cast of the show.

Also Read: OMG! As The Kapil Sharma Show host teases AR Rahman about his picture with Will Smith, the musician responds; deets inside

Kapil recently shared a picture on his social media account with Ranveer Singh and revealed how much fun he had with Ranveer on the show.

She captioned the image as, "Uffffff so much energy on set, jus bcoz of my bro the superstar @ranveersingh #jayeshbhaijordaar #comingsoon #tkss #thekapilsharmashow."

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar amongst others.

Credit: ETimes

Television Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Krushna Abhishek Sumona Chakravarti Kiku Sharda Chandan Prabhakar Comedy Nights with Kapil Comedy Circus Archana Puran Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 08:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Mridula Oberoi joins the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read: ...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Abhimanyu ditches Ghodi and comes on his Bike to get Akshara; Abhi dances in his baraat while Akshu shakes a leg in the room in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Aww! Tejasswi Prakash wants to be tight-lipped about her marriage plans with Karan Kundrra, scroll down to know the reason
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with the whirlwind romance. They may have...
GREAT NEWS! Akshara and Abhimanyu finally reach the venue in the Hot Air Balloon; Harshvardhan still has a taunt to make in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Awesome! A lovely fan surprises Kapil Sharma with THIS special gift on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is loved by fans worldwide. He has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans due to...
WHAT!!! Palki turns NEGATIVE in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Mridula Oberoi joins the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Mridula Oberoi joins the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
Latest Video