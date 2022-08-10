Awesome! From a luxury Mumbai Apartment to a palatial Punjab home, here’s a look at Kapil Sharma’s properties

The actor who has been brought up in a humble background and has come up with sheer hard work and talent, now lives a life king size and has no qualms about it.
luxury Mumbai Apartment

MUMBAI :Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

The actor who has been brought up in a humble background and has come up with sheer hard work and talent, now lives a life king size and has no qualms about it. The actor/ comedian has worked his way up staring from small beginnings on TV and gained global success with his humor and comic timing. The actor who was recently seen in Nandita Das's Zwigato owns properties that are truly envy worthy. From classy furniture, stylish decor to breathtaking views and spacious balcony, his homes are stunning. Take a look;







Kapil’s Punjab home above  has a well-maintained lawn, a gazebo and a huge swimming pool. The farmhouse is a perfect getaway for Kapil’s family, serving as a relaxing place away from the chaos of the fast city life.

