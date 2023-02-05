Awesome! ‘MaAn’ fans gather on Twitter as Anupama and Anuj touch This MILESTONE, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossips and updates from the telly world straight to our viewers. We are always at the forefront to keep our viewers noted about the happenings in the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Also read: Exclusive! Aashish K.N Mehrotra and Sagar Parekh speak about the differences the co- actors have on the sets of the show Anupamaa and what is the main reason for the show to sustain number one

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the plot of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

The current track is telling the tale about how Anuj has left home and Maya doesn’t intend to let Anuj go. Anupama is devastated. The show began as a story of a woman who would soon learn that her husband wasn’t faithful to her and how, she chooses another path of her life.

Anuj Kapadia became Anupama’s better half and their life flourished. While the couple went through a very rough patch recently, the fans see hope as Anuj has decided to return for Samar and Dimpy’s wedding and seek Anupama again, thereby, making everything right.

They have a huge fandom and today, on the anniversary of their engagement, they gathered and wished the couple a very happy engagement anniversary.

Check out!

Fans are gushing over their favorite jodi and wish to see them together again.

What are your views on MaAn?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening; shares pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and others

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar