Apart from her character in Anupamaa, fans are also crazy about her personal life and are always curious to know what Madalsa is like in her real life.

Awesome! Madalsa reveals that THIS person is her inspiration, Deets inside

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week. Anupama is surely a character that relates to a lot of housewives but there’s another female character that has convinced people to change their perception towards negative characters. 

Madalsa’s character Kavya does not fail to impress and while there are times when it seems that the character is negative, Kavya also leaves people with pretty strong reasons about why it’s not really negative. 

As a negative character, Kavya never failed to impress people with her performance but recently she is gaining more and more positive following for her positive avatar as people are now finally seeing her sensible and practical side. But, apart from her character in Anupamaa, fans are also crazy about her personal life and are always curious to know about what Madalsa is like in her real life.

Recently, Madalsa had a QnA session on Instagram where fans poured immense love for her. There were various questions asked to her and she was very sporty to answer them all.

Here are the QnA stories to show you how it really went.

When fans were curious to know how Madalsa is in her real life, this how Madalsa replied:

For the fans who want to know who is her favourite pet, here's the answer:

Madalsa revealed who is her inspiration, check it out here:

She even shared her extremely cute childhood pictures and we bet after you see it you won't be able to stop smiling:

Madalsa also revealed about her favourite place to travel:

Check out below what Madalsa's nickname is:

And like how we all have a child in us, there's also a child in her and she reveals her favourite cartoon:

Tell us how excited you are about the future track in Anupamaa in the comments section.

Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Mohini Baghele JOINS the cast of Acting Ka Bhoot
EXCLUSIVE! Mohini Baghele JOINS the cast of Acting Ka Bhoot
Latest Video