Awesome! Major Bro-Sis goals being set by your own Kairav and Aarohi from YRKKH

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi.

Mayank Arora recently shared an adorable picture from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and he is seen posing with Karishma Sawant. They looked absolutely happy together and gave out some major off-camera bonding.

Check it out!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjari found out the truth that Abhimanyu and Akshara have opted for a divorce. Akshara feels guilty over lying to Manish and Suhasini tries to point out how Akshara needed to do what she did. Abhimanyu is torn over the new problem with Neil and Aarohi’s relationship.

