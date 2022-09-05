AWESOME! Meet the glam boy on the sets of Anupamaa

Rakhi would get the reports of Babuji and she would be shocked to read it though GK had hidden it
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 12:30
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one the most adored shows on Indian television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes, educate the audiences about different issues from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

In this picture we see that Paras aka Samar, has caught Anuj, aka Gaurav Khanna, in an avatar that will crack you up. Moreover, Gaurav, being the sport that he is, has totally turned the situation more hilarious. Take a look at the picture to see what the actor has to say. 

Check out the pic

In the upcoming episode,Rakhi would get the reports of Babuji and she would be shocked to read it; though GK had hidden it she gets it and would be shocked to know about Bapuji's illness and would know that he is hiding such an important thing because he doesn't want to disrupt Anupamaa and Anuj’s wedding.

