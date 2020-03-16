AWESOME! Mohsin Khan tries something adventurous, Check out his exciting pictures

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of the entertainment industry. Recently, the actor has been seen travelling across the globe, exploring new cities and cultures. He is quite experimental and loves to try his hands on different thighs. Likewise, he can be seen going out of his comfort zone. Similarly, here are some of her pictures, from sky diving to jet skiing. Take a look at his adventurous pictures.

The actor was last seen in the music video Teri Ada opposite Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins aired on Star Plus. He rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favorite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

