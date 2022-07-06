Awesome! New Beginnings for Kapadia's, Check out what's exciting on the sets of Anupamaa

Ankush decides to do business with Anupama and get closer to her so that he can get more shares in the Kapadia Property.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 14:17
Awesome! New Beginnings for Kapadia's, Check out what's exciting on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama puzzled by Ankush’s offer

As we know in the current track Anuj and Anupamaa will stay in their own mansion. In this video we see that the entire cast of Anupamaa is celebrating the new Beginning in the new Kapadia house. Take a look at this video to see who all were part of the celebration.  

Check out the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Romesh Kalra (@romeshkalra)

 

Also read  HIGH DRAMA: Barkha plots a NEW PLAN to INSULT Anupamaa at the grand party

Meanwhile in the show, Ankush and Barkha are greeted with a lot of love but when they find out about Anupama's ownership rights on their new house, it totally turns out to be a disappointment for them.

Now, Barkha and Ankush's evil side gets exposed.

Therefore, Ankush decides to do business with Anupama and get closer to her so that he can get more shares in the Kapadia Property.

And this will put Anupama in a big dilemma.

When Ankush makes an offer, Anupama finds it difficult to decide.

Will Anuj help Anupama here?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 14:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Reema going to replace Geetanjali Devi in Sasural Simar Ka 2 ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar...
Awesome! New Beginnings for Kapadia's, Check out what's exciting on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Oh NO! Vandana gets jealous of Kiara
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Aradhana Sharma ropes in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Vishvapreet Kaur JOINS the cast of Star Bharat's Channa Mereya
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read:...
Must read! Kolkata pays mass tribute to KK as an ‘initiative to repent’
MUMBAI: Singer KK’s death shocked the nation and the entertainment fraternity. KK died after reportedly going into...
Recent Stories
Must read! Kolkata pays mass tribute to KK as an ‘initiative to repent’
Must read! Kolkata pays mass tribute to KK as an ‘initiative to repent’
Latest Video