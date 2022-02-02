Awesome! Pandya Store's Suman Pandya aka Krutika Desai Khan reveals the secret of how to make Tasty Pakodas

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. The daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In the video we see that Suman Pandya aka Krutika Desai Khan is preparing tasty pakodas and says this is how to make the delicacies. Looks like there is a fun treat for the cast and crew of Pandya Store.

Check out the video:

Fans are excited to see their off screen bonding with each other. Also, they are excited to see what's going to happen next in the show.

Previously in the episode we see that, Rishita returns with the divorce papers and gives them to Shiva, after reading them, Shiva gets furious and kicks Raavi out of the Pandya Niwas, when Gombi tries to stop him he reveals that now Raavi has no right to stay in the family. The divorce has been granted she isn't part of their family. He shows the papers to the family members that clearly state that Raavi requested immediate action as she feels threatened for her life with Shiva. Rishita claims that this wouldn't happen without Raavi's attestation, while Dhara and Gombi are still not able to believe it.

