AWESOME! Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim #Sehreem are finally coming together for something special, Check out!

Reem is seen playing the charcter of Bulbul in the show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan. On the other side Sehban is portraying the charcter of Yohaan in the tv show Spy Bahu.
Sehreem

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Tujhse Hai Raabta premiered on 3 September 2018 and focuses on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It stars Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, Arzaan Shaikh and Rajat Dahiya. The story was taken from Sirasa TV Television series Oba Nisa. 

Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim were seen together as leads in popular tv showTujhse Hai Raabta back in the year 2018. They were a hit jodi back then and fans couldn't get over their chemistry. It's a great news for their fans as Reem took to instagram informing of them collaborating for some special project together.
The details of the project are not revealed yet but it has already created a lot of buzz amongst the fans. Take a look at the picture to read the caption. 

Check out the video   

On the work front, they both are seen in popular Colors Tv shows that is  gaining a lot of popularity for the duo. Reem is seen playing the charcter of Bulbul in the show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan. On the other side Sehban is portraying the charcter of Yohaan in the tv show Spy Bahu. 

Latest Video