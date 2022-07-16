Awesome! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi’s sweet gesture with his fans will melt your heart

Rohit took to his social media wherein he shared that he is going on a long vacation, and at the airport, he met one of his fans over a video call.

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Also read: Interesting! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into the shoes of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, here’s the proof!

Rohit took to his social media wherein he shared that he is going on a long vacation, and at the airport, he met one of his fans over a video call on another passenger's phone.

He took to his social media and shared the glimpse and captioned it, “Bhagyalakshmi love is everywhere” with heart emojis.

Have a look!

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: OH NO! Ayush gets badly injured, what will Shalu do?

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi's lives but now it seems everything is getting settled and reportedly they will come close to each other and along with them, Shalu and Ayush’s love story might as well begin.

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Latest Video