AWESOME! Rupali Ganguly reminisces on how she introduced ‘Akshara’, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you an interesting video clip where Rupali Ganguly reveals how she introduced Akshara.

We know that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupama are the top most shows currently on TRP ratings. The shows are helmed by Director’s Kut Productions by Rajan Shahi. While the former is one of the longest running shows, Anupama has caught up to speed and stayed on the top of ratings and popularity among masses.

Both the shows have a great ensemble of talented actors and the bond between them seems amicable and warm.

At a recent event when the teams had gathered, Rupali Ganguli reminisced on the story about the bonding with the Yeh Rishta leads Shivangi and Pranali.

Check out:



She opened up on how Shivangi was the one to introduce the character of ‘Anupama’ while Rupali herself became the one to introduce Pranali as Akshara and that is how they bonded well.

Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are amongst fan favorite shows and the audience loves the teams and the leads.

