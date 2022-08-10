AWESOME! Rupali Ganguly reminisces on how she introduced ‘Akshara’, check out

At a recent event when the teams had gathered, Rupali Ganguli reminisced on the story about the bonding with the Yeh Rishta leads Shivangi and Pranali.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 17:49
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you an interesting video clip where Rupali Ganguly reveals how she introduced Akshara.

Also read: Anupamaa: Major Drama! Maya shocked over Anuj’s outburst, claims he can’t live without his Anupama

We know that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupama are the top most shows currently on TRP ratings. The shows are helmed by Director’s Kut Productions by Rajan Shahi. While the former is one of the longest running shows, Anupama has caught up to speed and stayed on the top of ratings and popularity among masses.

Both the shows have a great ensemble of talented actors and the bond between them seems amicable and warm.

At a recent event when the teams had gathered, Rupali Ganguli reminisced on the story about the bonding with the Yeh Rishta leads Shivangi and Pranali.

Check out:


She opened up on how Shivangi was the one to introduce the character of ‘Anupama’ while Rupali herself became the one to introduce Pranali as Akshara and that is how they bonded well.

Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are amongst fan favorite shows and the audience loves the teams and the leads.

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Anupamaa: Superb! Bapuji takes a stand for Kavya

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Anupamaa Anuj Anupama Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Vanraj Shah Kavya Kinjal Bapuji Baa StarPlus TellyChakkar Samar Mukku Choti Anu Spoiler Alert Chhavi Pandey Sagar Parekh Ashlesha Savant Barkha Maan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 17:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav gives a befitting reply to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Charanjeet Kaur and child actor Nyshita Bajaj to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
MUMBAI:   Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Bajaj Finserv Experia Customer Portal: 5 Important Things to Know
MUMBAI :Whether you choose to buy the latest refrigerator or a DSLR camera, using an EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment)...
Wow! This is what Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had to say about doing the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 10”
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.It’s among the top...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Imlie actor Manasvi Vashist to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Awwdorable! ‘PraRag’ fans fawn over This scene of Prachi and Raghav from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world since we love to be at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Tiger Shroff’
Must Read! “He is looking like Sasta version of Pathaan” netizens on the poster of Tiger Shroff’s Mission Eagle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sindoor ki keemat
Exclusive! Charanjeet Kaur and child actor Nyshita Bajaj to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
AISHWARYA / NEIL
Wow! This is what Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had to say about doing the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 10”
PRACHI AND RAGHAV
Awwdorable! ‘PraRag’ fans fawn over This scene of Prachi and Raghav from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Ruhi Chaturvedi talks about preparing for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' with a boxing and fitness regime
Bharti Singh to host the upcoming season?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Bharti Singh to host the upcoming season?
Harry Potter
'Harry Potter' actress Bonnie Wright, husband ready to welcome first baby