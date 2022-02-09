Awesome! StarPlus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin touches This momentous milestone | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show stars Neil Bhatt as Virat Chavan, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt as Pakhi.

Fans go gaga over their fabulous acting and the way they take the story ahead.

Recently, the show has taken a five-year leap and the fans are in love with the cuteness of Aria Sakaria aka Savi and Tanmay Rishi Shah aka Vinayak in the show.

The show began on 5th October, 2020 and is bankrolled by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. The show is said to be a loose adaptation of Star Jalsha's Kusum Dola.

During the Covid-19 spread, this show too was affected due to the Covid-19 norms and the makers had decided to shoot the episode sequences in Goa. But despite being in a crisis, the show managed to grab the audience’s attention and was always on the TRP chat.

Thus, it is because of the immense love of the fans for the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has now completed 600 episodes. Well, to spread this happiness, actor Neil Bhatt took to his social media and reposted a picture of 600 episodes and captioned, “Thank you everyone for making our show reach this milestone! Every time we reach such a milestone we become more indebted to you all (the audience) you have made us. It’s with all heart I thank you all for this support and love THANK YOU.”

But talking about the upcoming tack, we might see the face-off between Sai, Virat and Pakhi post leap and this can be only possible with the help of Savi and Vinayak.

Well, Team Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin heartiest congrats to you all.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com