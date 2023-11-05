Awesome! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to host IIFA Green Carpet?

Looks like the Bigg Boss former contestant is all set to add another feather to her hat. Reportedly she will be hosting the IIFA Green Carpet.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Looks like the Bigg Boss former contestant is all set to add another feather to her hat. Reportedly she will be hosting the IIFA Green Carpet. There is no confirmation on the same but her fans are eagerly waiting for the news to be confirmed!

The IIFA Rocks 2023 awards will be held at Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi just like last year and will glitter with the stars of Bollywood.

Are you excited to see Sumbul Touqeer Khan hosting the green carpet?

Tell us in the comments below.

