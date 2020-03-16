Awesome! Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Iftari with these special gang, Check out

Tejasswi Prakash who currently gaining lot of popularity for playing the role of Pratha in Naagin 6
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Naagin 6 has turned into a major hit amongst the viewers and Tejasswi's chemistry with Simba has become the talk of the town.   

In this video we that Tejasswi Prakash who currently gaining lot of popularity for playing the role of Pratha in Naagin 6 is spotted celebrating Iftari. Take a look at this video 

Check out the video  

Tejasswi Prakash has built herself as a well-known figure in the television industry by delivering amazing performances over the years. After winning the reality show Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash's popularity surged extremely. The diva rose to fame in the television show Swaragini, which aired on Colors TV. Tejasswi made her acting debut as Dhara in the show Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki. On-screen, the actress has portrayed a diverse array of characters over the years

Latest Video