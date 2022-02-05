AWESOME! Vivaan and Simar are the cute Bhabhi Devar Jodi in Sasural Simar Ka 2

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 the Colors show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions is ruling the hearts of the audiences with its intriguing storyline. It stars Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma and Sumit Bhardwaj in lead roles.

Also read:HEARTBREAKING! Sasural Simar Ka 2: Aditi broken in tears with Gagan’s marriage news with Reema

In the show, we see Karan Sharma as Vivaan Oswal and Radhika Muthukumar as Simar Narayan Oswal. They both share a Devar- Bhabhi (Brother-in-law and sister-in-law) relationship in the show. Fans have edited a cute video that sums up their relationship with each other. Take a look at the adorable moments.

Check out the video:

Fans are loving their bond and are hoping that things get better for them in the show. Furthermore, they are very eager to see what is going to happen in the next track.

Also read: SHOCKING! Sasural Simar Ka 2: Gagan forced to marry Radhika

In the current track we see, Chitra exposes the love tale of Aditi and Gagan, right when Sandhya was about to expose Reema. Now the Oswal family is shocked and Gitanjali Devi will react wildly to Aditi’s big mistake of falling in love.

As we know, when Aarav went weak on his knees after losing Simar, it was Aditi who had motivated him to fight back and get his love.

Now, with Aditi reeling under pressure, Aarav and Simar will feel bad about it.

Gitanjali Devi will order the family to get Aditi married in a one-time ritual and send her out of the house within 24 hours.

While Reema will feel that nothing is wrong with Aditi and Gagan being in love, Chitra will again brainwash her and put her to execute the big plan of stopping her brother from meeting Aditi for 24 hours.

Can Aarav and Simar help Aditi and Gagan?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com