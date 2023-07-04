Awesome! Watch how it all went down when Anupama's kids became the pillar of support to her

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj and Anupama’s heartbreaking separation.

Currently we see how Anupama is suffering through another heartbreak and gets motivation from her mother, Kanta to restart her life with a fresh beginning.

Anupama decides to carry on with her dance class studio where her kids give her a big surprise, showing her that they support her.

Meanwhile, Anuj still doesn't care about the happenings in Anupama's life.

While the fans are in love with what the kids have in store for Anupama, we are here with a special behind the scenes images of how it really went and we bet it'll leave you with a smile on your face.

Anupama is always known to be a fighter who challenges and breaks the stereotypes of the society. This time is not going to be any different as once again, Anupama is facing the society with no fear in her eyes, shutting down people who mock her, and proving that life can happen at any age.

