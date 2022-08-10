AWESOME! What happened when Gaurav Khanna aka Anupama’s Anuj was stuck between his Reel and Real wife? check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you an interesting video clip where Anuj Kapadia was stuck between Akansha and Rupali Ganguly in a strong group hug.

Also read: Anupamaa: Woah! Pakhi overhears Barkha's plans; unites with Choti Anu to bring Anuj and Anupama together

‘MaAn’ is a fan favorite ship and the audience has loved it ever since Anuj entered Anupama’s life. They have shipped them like crazy and even though, currently the on-screen souple has hit a rough patch, the netizens await a heartfelt reunion. If the latest episode is any indication, Anuj plans to return to his Anu.

Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are both married in real life and lead a content life with their respective partners. They share a strong bond with each other and this video is proof enough. This video came to light a few days back.

Check out:

We can see that Rupali is still in her Anupama avatar and is bidding a goodbye to Gaurav and his wife Akansha. It is very evident that the three share a great friendship and the warm hug is showing enough sentiments.

Gaurav makes a hilarious comment about being stuck between Reel and Real life wife.

What do you think of this video?

Also read: Anupamaa: Superb! Bapuji takes a stand for Kavya

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar