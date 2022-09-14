Awesome! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actors Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur reveal their favourite contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10

Recently, actors Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur were spotted at the birthday bash of Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam revealing their favourite contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Read below what they have to say!

MUMBAI : Actors Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur are two of the actors in this industry who are still remembered for their screen names Naksh and Naira of the TV show – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

They both have appeared after the generation leap when Hina Khan aka Akshara and Karan Mehra aka Naitik were seen as their parents in the show.


Well, after this show, Ashnoor showed her calibre in many shows which include Sony TVs – Patiala Babes and more whereas Rohan was seen in Bigg Boss 10, Sasural Simar Ka among others.


Recently, actors Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur were spotted at the birthday bash of Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam revealing their favourite contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.


When asked Ashnoor who is the most favourite according to her in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, she replied, “I really like Nia Sharma, she is doing a great job.”


When asked Rohan who is the most favourite according to him in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, he replied, “According to me, it is Rubina. She is a complete package, the way she carries herself and her expressions are superb!”


Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actors have bonded well. Rohan and Ashnoor have been seen together in several locations and were seen celebrating festivals like Raksha Bandhan and more.


The way they take their relationship ahead is indeed commendable as they set the examples of a great  brother-sister relationship. Rohan is also protective when somebody messes with Ashnoor. 


Talking about the show, in the past episode we saw that Nia got emotional as she saw her mother’s video as a motivational one for her, and Rubina too gave a power-packed performance yet again.


Well, viewers, do you agree with what Rohan and Ashnoor commented?
 

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.


Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.

 

