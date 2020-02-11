Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar to feature in VYRL Originals' next!

MUMBAI: Young and talented social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar enjoy more than a million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Apart from being one of the most popular young female crowned musers on TikTok in India, Nagma Mirajkar is also a fashion blogger whose fashion tips and dressing style are copied by millions of her female fans all over India and around the world as well.

Although Nagma earlier worked with a leading hospital in Mumbai, when she began getting compliments as she started to appear in Awez Darbar’s TikTik videos, she started her own account and has millions of fans and hearts to her credit now.

Awez Darbar is one of the most popular male Tik Tok stars and YouTube personalities from India. He is also one of the most talented young choreographers from India. He is famous for his comedy skills and acting talent.

The couple, who is adored by the audience, will feature in a music video presented by VYRL Originals and sung by the celebrated artists Arjun Kanungo and Prakriti Kakar.

This song illustrates a compelling love story that stands the test of time in this today’s fast-paced world.

VYRL Originals has given many hits in 2019 like Intezaar, Hona Chaida, and Woh Baarishein.

The track will launch in this month!