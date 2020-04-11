Awez Darbar BROKEDOWN while filming THIS video on Covid-19

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

A lot of celebrities are trying to use their social media handles to promote awareness on the same. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Nidhi Uttam and her singer-composer husband Mohit Pathak utilised their time in producing a catchy song to promote awareness in these difficult times, Karthik Aryan’s video on coronavirus outbreak also went viral. Other celebrities like Hina Khan and Ridhima Pandit are also using their social stature to reach out to people and make them aware of the same.

Social media influencer Awez Darbar also made an emotional yet impactful video on the spread of coronavirus. The video had Awez as the carefree teenager, unmoved about the gravity of the situation. Awez, as a fictional character in the video did not adhere to the lockdown and roamed on streets resulting in him getting affected and passing on the infection to his mother. He felt that his immune system was strong and nothing would happen to him even if he gets affected of the virus. Little did he know that the virus can spread and trap her ageing mother whose immune system may not be as strong as his. In the end of the video, he loses his mother.

Awez’s video had a strong and impactful message of staying indoor not only for one’s self but for the well being of other members of the family.

He shared a BTS video of the same wherein Awez and his elder brother Zaid brokedown while performing the scene wherein they lose their mother. The emotions got real as the thought of losing their mother engulfed them.

