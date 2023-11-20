Aww! Aashka Goradia shares adorable glimpses with her new born son with hubby Brent Goble, pens a sweet note

MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been part of many shows like Kksum, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Daayan, among others and even got immense recognition after her stint on Bigg Boss. The actress turned entrepreneur is in the best phase of her life as she recently embraced motherhood.

Aashka gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on October 27th with hubby Brent Goble. The actress who has a huge fan following, has now shared some stunning glimpses of herself and her baby boy on social media and captioned it, “Nothing has ever been more sweeter, more meaningful, more precious! A song of true love, To all mothers, including mine on both sides of the world - this is it! I now know that you love your child so much that it hurts. Love - above all, truest one!’

Aashka is yet to reveal the face of her baby boy.

