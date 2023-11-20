Aww! Aashka Goradia shares adorable glimpses with her new born son with hubby Brent Goble, pens a sweet note

Aashka gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on October 27th with hubby Brent Goble. The actress who has a huge fan following, has now shared some stunning glimpses of herself and her baby boy
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 19:57
Aashka Goradia

MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been part of many shows like Kksum, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Daayan, among others and even got immense recognition after her stint on Bigg Boss. The actress turned entrepreneur is in the best phase of her life as she recently embraced motherhood.

Also Read-Congratulations: Aashka Goradia delivers a baby boy!

Aashka gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on October 27th with hubby Brent Goble. The actress who has a huge fan following, has now shared some stunning glimpses of herself and her baby boy on social media and captioned it, “Nothing has ever been more sweeter, more meaningful, more precious! A song of true love, To all mothers, including mine on both sides of the world - this is it! I now know that you love your child so much that it hurts. Love - above all, truest one!’

Aashka is yet to reveal the face of her baby boy.

Check out the comments on Aashka’s post;

Also Read-Aashka Goradia gives us a sneak peak of her pregnancy photoshoot and it is all things romantic!

Aren’t the glimpses of mother and baby just amazing? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

For more news from the world of movies, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

Kksum Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka Laagi Tujhse Lagan Daayan Aashka Goradia Brent Goble Baby boy TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 19:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for &TV's Atal
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Actor Arpit Dubey roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Aww! Aashka Goradia shares adorable glimpses with her new born son with hubby Brent Goble, pens a sweet note
MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been part of many shows like Kksum,...
Exclusive! Who is most likely to break rules and who is the real judaagu, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reveal it all in this fun segment, take a look
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are two well-known actors on television.They met on the sets of their first...
Exclusive! From revealing his most useless talent to the weirdest nickname he's got, actor Avinesh Rekhi unleashes his weird side
MUMBAI : After a gap of a few months, actor Avinesh Rekhi is all set to be back with his new show Ik Kudi Punjab Di....
Pandya Store: Finally! Natasha is determined that no matter what happens she will bring Isha into the house
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Prasanna Bisht
Exclusive! "I was scared initially scared on how will I do this character, as it is completely different from what I am in real life" Prasanna Bisht
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aarav
Exclusive! Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for &TV's Atal
Arpit
Exclusive! Actor Arpit Dubey roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
Neil
Exclusive! Who is most likely to break rules and who is the real judaagu, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reveal it all in this fun segment, take a look
AVINESH REKHI
Exclusive! From revealing his most useless talent to the weirdest nickname he's got, actor Avinesh Rekhi unleashes his weird side
Manisha
Exclusive! Silence 2 actress Manisha Vora Parekh to enter Star Plus' Imlie
Dabangii Mulgii
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Exclusive! Ankush burns all the gifts given by Satya