Aww! Abdu Rozik attends MC Stan’s concert in Dubai, says “perfectly explains my love for my brother Stan…”

We all know the infamous feud between MC Stan and Abdu. The latter was clicked at the airport and while interacting with the media he confirmed that his friendship with MC Stan is no more and that they aren’t friends.

When asked about the reason why he didn’t mention anything and told the media that he doesn’t want to speak.

There is great news for fans of Abdu and Stan now. The duo seems to have buried the hatchet as Abdu attended Stan’s concert in Dubai and shared some fun glimpses from there.

Speaking of sorting out the issues they had, Abdu said, “I always feel the flower is a beautiful way to give a message as it portrays long life, friendship and love with the petals in the natural colours of the UAE flag. Peace and tolerance have their own ministry in the UAE, and I would love to gift this rare rose to my brother MC stan as I feel like this rose perfectly explains my love for my brother Stan.”

He added, “Sometimes being in public is a hard job as we get more love and we get more hate, so it's important that we ourselves promote being genuine to each other and try to be a good example to everyone."

He concluded saying, "I am so happy to reunite with my brother MC stan and my love for him is overwhelming.”

