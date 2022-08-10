Aww! Abdu Rozik jets off to Dubai for a month, bumps into Farah Khan at the airport

One of the reasons as to why the show did so well was because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show. He brought a cuteness and freshness to the show.
Abdu Rozik

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show. One of the reasons as to why the show did so well was because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show. He brought a cuteness and freshness to the show.

Abdu has now fulfilled all his work commitments in India and has jetted off to his home in Dubai and will be there for a month to meet his sister. He bumped into Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan at 4a.m and the filmmaker shared a cute video of him at the airport cart. Check it out;

She captioned the video, “Look who's full of beans at 4 am n so stylish.. @abdu_rozik my darling boy.. #airportdiaries missing #brosajid.”

Farah asks him, “aren’t you sleepy?” Abdu says, “little not much” 

Simi Grewal commented on the video saying, “Another great trolley shot!! You really are innovative... You make everything interesting & different. Love you always!”

While Abdu is going to Dubai, Farah is on her way to London. 

Abdu was the closest to Sajid Khan in the Bigg Boss house and met him and his sister Farah Khan at their house once he got eliminated.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

