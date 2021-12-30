Aww…After breakup before lockdown; Sadda Haq actor Puneett Chouksey is now open to RELATIONSHIPS!

MUMBAI: Puneett Chouksey, who earlier has featured in shows like 'Sadda Haq', 'Laal Ishq', 'Shakti' and 'Naagin 3' says he won't mind dating someone from the entertainment industry.

He says: "I had my breakup before the lockdown. And I was single all this while but now I'm open for a relationship or to date someone. I'm looking for someone special and compatible. I'm always taken away by a girl who is genuine, generous, beautiful inside out and a good human being."

Puneett adds, “"I'm not making any limitations on myself but want to move on with the flow. I'm open to getting into a relationship with someone who is part of my profession or is from the entertainment industry as she will understand my work and routine more properly."”

