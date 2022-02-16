Aww! Agasthaya and Paakhi ‘Kal ho Na Ho' moments and More Behind the scenes from Fanaa’s upcoming track!

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agasthya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Previously we saw, Agasthaya has become very Paranoid about Paakhi and we find out that his obsession started in childhood only.

Agasthaya is trying his best to keep Paakhi and Ishaan away, till now he has tried to physically harm Ishaan, emotionally torture him and even put Ishaan's patients' lives in danger.

Now the exclusive news that tellychakkar reported Pakhi finally realizes her true love for Ishaan and decides to make him meet the family. Despite all the efforts of Agastya, Ishaan and Pakhi reunite, and now that they have decided to get married,

And now tellychakkar brings you behind a scenes look from the upcoming engagement track of 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan'. Take a look:

Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show is Agasthya. Many people admire Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry. Fans are looking forward to seeing how fate will bring them together. Will it be a battle for or against each other? That was one of the first questions people had, and it appears that as the show progressed, fans got an answer to it as well.

Paakhi reaches Ishaan's Hospital, Ishaan Sees Paakhi with Ayesha and goes away.

As Ishaan goes to the cold chamber to get the medicines, Paakhi goes behind him. ANd the room is locked.

Agasthaya freaks out seeing Paakhi enter and is very scared for Paakhi's life.

Agasthaya is worried that Paakhi will freeze to death.

Paakhi and Ishaan are mending in their relationship. Agasthaya is rushing to the hospital.

What will be Paakhi's reaction when she finds out that Agasthaya was behind Ishaan's attacks?

