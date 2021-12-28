Aww…Alia Bhatt cannot stop BLUSHING as Kapil Sharma TEASES her with Ranbir Kapoor’s name!

MUMBAI: Tell us the pics that you found most sensational in the comment below.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.The previous episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by big names from the music industry including, Salim-Sulaiman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur and Indian Idol winner, Salman Ali.

And now, making way for the show is the cast of SS Rajamouli,'s upcoming movie. Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will be seen with their director.. Joining the fun would be Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi featuring episode too.

A combined promo of the upcoming weekend episodes is out and it looks like the audience is going to have a tough time trying not to crack up while they watch The Kapil Sharma Show.

The promo out gives a glimpse of some of the most entertaining moments from the episodes. One of which shows Kapil Sharma teasing Alia with Ranbir Kapoor’s name.

While in conversation with the actress, the host ask if she even went through the script of the movie or just said a yes because it has her boyfriend Ranbir’s initials as its name. This leaves Alia blushing and everyone else in splits.

Meanwhile, during his conversation with SS Rajamouli, Kapil is also seen poking fun at his own command at English. He asks the director if he understands Hindi and then says, “May God give you strength to understand my English.”

CREDIT: TOI