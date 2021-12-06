Aww…Amitabh Bachchan gets TEARY EYED as he recalls the reason he took up Kaun Banega Crorepati!

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati recently achieved a new feat as it completed over a 1000 episodes and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were on the hot seats while actress Jaya Bachchan joined the family via video conferencing.

Well, Sony Entertainment took to social media and shared a video from the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. They captioned it, “#KBC ke 1 episode se lekar 1000 episode tak ki chhoti si jhalak ko dekh kar bhavuk hue AB sir!” In the same video, when quizzed by his daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda on how he felt about this accomplishment, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the real reason why he decided to take up the offer to host a TV show.

In the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 snippet video, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the real reason saying, “Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga.”

Amitabh Bachchan added, “Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai.” He continued, “Sabse achhi baat jo mujhe lagi woh yeh ki humare jitne bhi contestants aaye unse prati din, prati contestant se mujhe kuch na kuch seekhne ko mila.”

