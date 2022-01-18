Aww! Ankita Lokhande looks happiest in this adorable picture with her husband Vicky Jain, see Instagram post

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is happily married to her best friend Vicky Jain. The actress looks extremely happy with him and their wedding was every bit a dreamy affair. Ever since her marriage Ankita keeps posting some adorable pictures and videos on her Instagram that are a visual treat for her fans. And just a while ago she shared a loved-up picture with her hubby Vicky Jain that shows her relationship with him has only grown stronger over the years.

She shared a happy picture holding him tight towards her and captioned, " From friends to forever #anvikikahani", with a heart emoticon. Ankita was brutally trolled for flaunting her relationship after Sushant Singh Rajput's death but seems like now the fans are happy seeing her in love and in this latest picture of her they have showered only LOVE.

Earlier Ankita even addressed the criticism that Vicky received due to her. She had shared a post on her Instagram where she thanked Vicky for being her constant support system and even apologised for being dragged in it. "

"I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate." Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you,” she wrote.

“Thank you for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing, I love you @jainvick #viank". Vicky had to limit his comments section in his posts because he was receiving a lot of backlash for being Ankita's boyfriend.

Credit: BollywoodLife