AWW! Anuj aka Gaurav goes extra miles for this special person in Anupamaa

Anuj feels a nuclear family is better than staying in a joint family as Ankush and Barkha come from different backgrounds.

gaurav

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.    

Here is the cute edit made by one of the fans wherein we see that Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is dressed like Anupamaa and is dancing in the second. However the reaction of Anupamaa has caught the attention of the viewers. Take a look at the amazing picture.

Check out the picture 

Meanwhile In the show, Anupama cries her heart out and shares her pain with Anuj and as he understands Anupama’s pain, he decides to buy a big house for Ankush and Barkha bhabhi so that they can stay with their family separately.

Anuj feels a nuclear family is better than staying in a joint family as Ankush and Barkha come from different backgrounds.

Will this work out?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video