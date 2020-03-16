Aww! Anupama misses THIS popular bahu on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

The full parivaar of Star Plus channel gathers together and they all have a blast together. They play fun games and the atmosphere is completely festive.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 19:52
Aww! Anupama misses THIS popular bahu on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ recent show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ has been entertaining the audiences with its different and unique concept.

Also read- Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar see a huge jump in TRP ratings; Khatron Ke Khiladi and Kumkum Bhagya see a drop in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, RWSP, YHC and YRKKKH

The full parivaar of Star Plus channel gathers together, and they all have a blast together. They play fun games and the atmosphere is completely festive.

Fun behind the scenes and promos of the show are loved by the fans. These sneak peeks give the viewers a look into the exciting episode ahead.

Anupamaa and Imlie are trending shows for the channel and the lead actresses of the show Rupali Ganguly and Sumbul Toqueer Khan share a great bond that is quite visible on the show.

Recently, we came across a video of Anupama from the sets of the show.

Check out the video below:

In this video, we can see Anupama stating how much she misses Imlie. She also says how thick their friendship has become. She also reminisces on their memories together.

The recent Janmasthami episode features Anupama with her son and daughter-in-law and also a few other members of other shows.

Also read- #ShiVi Goals: Shiva and Raavi to leave fans mesmerized with their romantic performance in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

So, what do you think about Imlie and Anupama’s friendship? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

Star Plus Ravivaar with Star Parivaar Anupamaa Imlie Rupali Ganguly Sumbul Toqueer Khan Pranali Rathod friendship Ami Trivedi Nidhi Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 19:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Omg! Anupama’s Rakhi Dave to trouble Anupama again? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Currently, Anupama is in charge of our television screens. The programme is thriving and now holds the top spot...
Must Read! Raju Srivastava jokes about ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Death’; deets inside
MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava is one of the most popular and loved comedians. He rose to limelight after his stint in ‘The...
Fun Alert! Meet the BADMAASH gang of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is loved by all for its storyline and interesting twists and turns. Also read-...
Raju Srivastav Health Update: Sigh of Relief! Raju Srivastav's blood pressure finally comes under control
MUMBAI: Finally, there's some good news about Raju Srivastav’s health update. As per media reports Raju Srivastava's...
Good News! Sasural Simar Ka fame Nikki Sharma returns to small screen with THIS show, details inside
MUMBAI: Nikki Sharma, who became popular as Roshni Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, is all set to return to the small...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Finally! Dev to resolve misunderstanding with Vidhi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have always...
Recent Stories
Pathetic! Ranveer Singh’s THIS gesture in a throwback video irks netizens who troll the actor mercilessly on social media
Pathetic! Ranveer Singh’s THIS gesture in a throwback video irks netizens who troll the actor mercilessly on social media
Latest Video