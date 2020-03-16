Aww! Anupama misses THIS popular bahu on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ recent show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ has been entertaining the audiences with its different and unique concept.

The full parivaar of Star Plus channel gathers together, and they all have a blast together. They play fun games and the atmosphere is completely festive.

Fun behind the scenes and promos of the show are loved by the fans. These sneak peeks give the viewers a look into the exciting episode ahead.

Anupamaa and Imlie are trending shows for the channel and the lead actresses of the show Rupali Ganguly and Sumbul Toqueer Khan share a great bond that is quite visible on the show.

Recently, we came across a video of Anupama from the sets of the show.

Check out the video below:

In this video, we can see Anupama stating how much she misses Imlie. She also says how thick their friendship has become. She also reminisces on their memories together.

The recent Janmasthami episode features Anupama with her son and daughter-in-law and also a few other members of other shows.

So, what do you think about Imlie and Anupama’s friendship? Tell us in the comments.

